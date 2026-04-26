'Sanskaar Hai Humare': Ishan Kishan Touches Feet Of Abhishek Sharma's Father In Heartwarming Moment | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan has won over the internet with his heartwarming gesture after Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. During the celebrations after the game, Kishan met up with Abhishek Sharma's father and showed respect by bowing down to touch his feet and seek his blessings.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a stunning victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. After the game, the team joined in on celebrations in the hotel, with returning captain Pat Cummins cutting a cake.

During the celebrations, Kishan greeted teammate Abhishek Sharma's father. Kishan warmly bowed down and touched his feet, seeking his blessings. It was a heartwarming moment, with fans online praising 'Kishan's roots and morals.

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Ishan Kishan powers SRH to victory

Ishan Kishan blasted a 31-ball 74 while Abhishek Sharma overcame a couple of reprieves to score 57 off 29, powering Sunrisers Hyderabad to a stunning chase of 229 with nine balls to spare. Kishan stitched together a blazing 132-run stand with Abhishek Sharma for the second wicket in just 55 balls, taking the game away as the bowlers struggled to find answers.