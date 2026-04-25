VIDEO: Aditi Hundia's Priceless Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Half-Century In RR VS SRH Clash Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan put on a batting show in Jaipur in Sunrisers' chase of 228 against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, the left-hander put his side on top with a scintillating half-century. Kishan pointed to the heavens after he reached his half-century, with girlfriend Aditi Hundia giving her partner a standing ovation from the stands.

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Aditi applauds Ishan Kishan special

Kishan walked into bat after Rajasthan Royals lost Travis Head in the first over. He received a nasty bouncer first up from Archer, which flew away off an edge for six. Kishan pounced on that lucky break, leading his side's charge in the big run chase.

Riding on Kishan and his partnership with Abhishek Sharma, the Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a commanding 89/1 at the end of the powerplay. Kishan was the aggressor in chief, regularly finding boundaries at will. The left-hander reached his half-century in the 10th over of the innings, smashing a boundary to reach it in 24 balls.

Kishan pointed to the heavens and pumped his chest in celebration. Aditi Hundia, Ishan's girlfriend, stood up and applauded her partner alongside the crowd at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.