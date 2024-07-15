Video: Irfan Pathan Displays Heartwarming Gesture For Young Pakistan Fan After WCL 2024 Final

Irfan Pathan interacts with a young Pakistan fan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Retired Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan came up with a beautiful gesture towards a differently-abled Pakistan cricket fan following the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 final at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The southpaw gave him his cap along with signing it and did it for other fans too at the venue.

The 39-year-old also spoke to the fan on how he promised him to bring the cap and did at the end of the day. With the other fans sitting in close quarters, they were speaking to Pathan about how they wish for the Indian team to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

It's worth noting that the Baroda-born cricketer gets trolled relentlessly by Pakistani fans for his sly digs on the national men's team. However, Pathan has displayed a wonderful gesture towards a fan.

Irfan Pathan bowls Younis Khan with a beauty in the final as India overcome Pakistan in the final:

Meanwhile, the former left-arm seamer delivered a beautiful delivery to get the better of Younis Khan cheaply, derailing Pakistan's progress at a crucial juncture. The likes of Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, and Sohaib Maqsood got promising starts, but failed to convert it to big scores as Pakistan dragged themselves to 156 in 20 overs.

India, meanwhile, stayed ahead in the contest despite losing wickets quickly. Ambati Rayudu starred at the top with 50 off 30 deliveries, while brief but substantial contributions from the middle-order batters propelled India past the target in 19.1 overs as Pathan also hit the winning runs..