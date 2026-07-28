VIDEO: India's Bowling Coach Morne Morkel To Make Special Appearance On Khatron Ke Khiladi; Know His Task

Team India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel to Make Special Appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi | Instagram

Former South Africa fast bowler and current Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel is all set to feature in the upcoming season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and has been shot in Cape Town in South Africa and premieres on Saturday (August 1).

The makers have shared the promo on their official social media account with the caption, "Darr is approaching at a speed of 150 KPH. Kya Morne Morkel ki bowling ke saamne tik paayenge humaare Khiladi?"

The promo shows that Morkel is bowling while targeting the participants with the ball. Show host Rohit Shetty can be heard explaining the rules to the celebrity participants.

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Rohit Shetty asks the participants to stop Morne Morkel's ball with their body. The participants seem shocked on hearing about the task, however, the video shows that they are performing the while wearing all the safety gears.

Morne Morkel was a fierce pacer of his time. The batters used to fear his sheer pace and they would struggle to face him with the bat and here the contestants were asked to stop the ball with their body. The concept seems interesting and the task also difficult to perform.

Known for its action-packed stunts and dramatic eliminations, Khatron Ke Khiladi has remained one of television's most popular reality shows. Morkel's cameo is expected to add a fresh sporting element to the adventure-based competition.