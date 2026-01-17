 VIDEO: Indian Open Badminton 2026 Game Halted After Bird's Poop At Indira Gandhi Stadium In Delhi
Badminton Association of India (BAI) suffered yet another embarrassing moment after a doubles game during the Indian Open Badminton was halted due to a pigeon pooping on court. The incident comes after several overseas players have criticised the playing conditions at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
article-image

The Indian Open at the Indira Gandhi stadium had yet another moment of embarrassment. After complaints of unhygienic conditions, another game during the tournament was halted. On Saturday, the doubles match between WR 1 Tan Ning and Liu Shengshu and Korea's Baek Ha Na and Lee So-hee halted in Game 1 due to a pigeon pooping on court.

This is the second incident of such a stoppage. Earlier, in a pre‑quarterfinal match between India’s HS Prannoy and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, play was halted twice after bird droppings fell onto the court, forcing officials to stop the match for clean‑up during crucial moments.

The Indian Open has been marred with controversies. If it is not bird poop, a monkey was spotted in the spectator stands at the same venue, raising eyebrows about safety and animal control at what is meant to be a top‑tier international sporting event.

Denmark ace Mia Blichfeldt has publicly criticised the playing conditions at the Yonex Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament in New Delhi, calling the environment “unacceptable and highly unprofessional.”

article-image

The India Open 750 is usually played the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, which was criticised by Blichfeldt last year. With India set to host the World Championships in August, the BAI trialed the Indira Gandhi Stadium for the India open.

The BAI had dismissed Blichfeldt's suggesting that her concerns stemmed from the practice venues. However, the repeated incidents have raised concerns. Additionally, serious air quality and pollution issues in Delhi have drawn attention, with other players also voicing related concerns.

