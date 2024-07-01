 Video: Indian Fans Cheer Heartbroken South Africa Players After T20 WC 2024 Final Defeat vs India In Barbados
When South Africa required 16 runs off 6 balls, Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack and bowled a crucial final over, conceding just 8 runs and picking two wickets of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada to secure a victory for India in the T20 World Cup Final.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
South Africa players wear dejected look after heartbreaking defeat to India in the T20 WC 2024 Final | Credits: Twitter

The Indian fans were spotted cheering South Africa players after their T20 World Cup 2024 Final against India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29. The Proteas men entered the Final with eight-match winning streak but their unbeaten run came to an end with a defeat against 2nd-time T20 World Cup champions India.

South Africa were very much in the game till the 15th over, requiring 30 off 30 balls to win the match, but Heinrich Klaseen's dismissal and the bowling brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya in the last three overs took the game way from the Proteas.

‘I Stand With South Africa’: MBA Chaiwallah Prafull Billore Attempts To Jinx Proteas Ahead Of...
In a video shared by Times Of Karachi, the Indian fans outside the Kensington Oval stadium were seen cheering visibly heartbroken South African players and chanted, "'We love you, South Africa."

