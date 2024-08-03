 VIDEO: Imane Khelif Breaks Down In Ring After Securing Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Gender Row
Khelif grabbed the spotlight after being embroiled in a gender row following her match against Italy's Angela Carini.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Imane Khelf in tears. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif could not control her emotions after beating her Hungarian opponent Luca Anna Hamori in the Women's Welterweight Boxing event's quarter-final in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. In a video surfaced on social media, the 25-year-old broke down and roared in delight, having been assured of a medal in the games.

Khelif grabbed the spotlight after being embroiled in a gender row following her match against Italy's Angela Carini, who called off the match only 46 seconds after it began due to the vicious blow copped on her face. Netizens questioned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for letting Khelif compete in the event despite being disqualified from the World Championships last year due to gender eligibility issue.

Meanwhile, the fight between Khelif and Hamori saw the former win 5-0. Below is the video of her breaking down in tears:

"What we see now is that some want to own the definition of who is a woman" - IOC President

Meanwhile, IOC President Thomas Bach broke his silence on the issue, claiming that it's baffling to see question someone's gender who was born, raised, and has a passport as a woman. He said during a press conference:

"What we see now is that some want to own the definition of who is a woman. And there I can only invite them to come up with a scientific based a new definition of who is a woman. And how can somebody be born, raised, compete and have a passport, as a woman cannot be considered a woman if they are coming up with something, we are ready to listen, we are ready to look into it."

