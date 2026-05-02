VIDEO: Heinrich Klaasen Rides Auto Rickshaw In Hyderabad With Wife & Daughter, Days After Fan Altercation

Heinrich Klaasen is enjoying his time in India during the IPL 2026, and a recent viral video shows a simple side of the Sunrisers Hyderabad star. In the clip, Klaasen is seen taking an auto-rickshaw ride with his wife and daughter instead of using a luxury car.

In the viral video, Heinrich Klaasen, dressed in casual attire can be seen waiting with his daughter while supposedly waiting for his auto to arrive. He then seats his daughter before settling in. Heinrich's wife, Sone Klaasen later shared pictures of them seated in an auto on her Instagram.

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This comes just days after Klaasen was in the news for reportedly confronting a fan who was filming his family without permission. It is claimed that it was Heinrich Klaasen in the viral video, however, he is not seen in the video as the camera is facing the ground and only his voice can be heard.

The incident had sparked debate online about privacy, but this new video has changed the mood, showing a calmer and more relatable side of the cricketer.

Klaasen has been in good form for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, and while he continues to perform on the field, moments like these are also catching fans’ attention.

Klaasen on a roll in IPL 2026

Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form during IPL 2026 helping SRH climb higher in the table in their race for a spot in the playoffs. The former Proteas wicketkeeper is the third highest run getter of the season, with 414 runs in 9 games. Among the top 10 run getters of IPL 2026, only Klaasen doesn't bat in the top 3, making his record even more impressive.