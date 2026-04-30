'You Will Be On The Floor': Viral VIDEO Shows Heinrich Klaasen Threatening A Guy Recording Him With Family | X

Mumbai, April 30: A video is going viral on social media in which Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen is threatening a person who was recording him while he was with his family. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a foreign national is threatening someone and asking him to stop recording and the post claims that the person issuing threats is Heinrich Klaasen.

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The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the viral video shows that the Heinrich Klaasen is reportedly furious over the person as he was recording him while he was with his family. Klaasen then turned towards him and asked him to stop. He also threatened him that he will be on the floor if he continues to film him and his family.

Klaasen said, "Don't do it, sorry. Listen to me very carefully, don't do it okay." He requested him not to record him and his family and then warned him after he did not stop.

He said, "I said to you no. Please leave." The guy then said, "Your team play very nice." However, Klaasen did not listen to him and said, "Thank you very much but don't take a photo. I I turn around and you take a photo of me and my family. I promise you will be on the floor okay."

He further said, "So turn around and walk away please. Boss listen to me very carefully, stop it okay. I said you no photos this is my family okay, so put your camera away."

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "One guy was recording Klaasen despite him saying no then he went to him and said “Don’t do it, If I turn around and see you clicking me and my family, I promise you’ll be on the floor next moment” Why can’t they give them privacy at least when they’re with family."

It is claimed that it was Heinrich Klaasen in the viral video, however, he is not seen in the video as the camera is facing the ground and only his voice can be heard.