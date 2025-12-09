 VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Swagger Takes Cuttack By Storm, All-Rounder Smashes 'No Look' Six In IND Vs SA 1st T20I
Hardik Pandya made a roaring comeback to the Indian side during the IND vs SA 1st t20I in Cuttack on Tuesday. Coming into bat with the team in trouble, Hardik wasted no time in stamping his authority with his typical swagger. The 32-year-old smashed two sixes in his first four deliveries, including a stunning no look six.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian side in style on Tuesday. The 32-year-old was out of action for more than a couple of months due to a quadriceps injury. Back on the field, Pandya took little time to settle in during the IND vs SA 1st t20I in Cuttack.

Facing Keshav Maharaj, Hardik tonked two monstrous sixes of the left-arm spinner. The first of those was a stunning no look effort, effectively communicating his prowess and form.

Hardik walked into bat with India in trouble having lost Tilak Varma. The 32-year-old settled the nerves, with his two sixes, getting the run-rate up. He continued his aggressive ways, taking on Anrich Nortje who bowled with a lot of venom. On a pitch where India's top order struggled to score at a fair clip, Hardik looked in superlative ease in Cuttack.

Virat Kohli prep behind Hardik success?

Ahead of the IND vs SA 1st T20I, Hardik had taken a page out of Virat Kohli's book. The former India captain had arrived early in Ranchi to get a feel of the conditions. The results were there to see with Kohli winning the player of the series award.

The early preparation worked wonders for Hardik as well, with the all-rounder clearly the best batsman on the day. The 32-year-old looked comfortable with the pace and bounce on offer, even advancing to the likes of Anrich Nortje.

Hardik Pandya eventually smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 to lift India to 175 for six against South Africa in the first T20I on Tuesday. Returning to international cricket after recovering from quadricep injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to provide the much-needed impetus in the fag end of the innings after India were 78 for 4 in 12th over.

