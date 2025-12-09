 IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series

IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series

Kuldeep Yadav will not be in action during the IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was the star of the show in the ODI series and was even awarded the impact player honour in the dressing room. However, for the T20Is, Kuldeep was ignored, with Kolkata Knight Riders star Varun Chakravarthy being preferred.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

Kuldeep Yadav will not be in action during the IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was the star of the show in the ODI series and was even awarded the impact player honour in the dressing room. However, for the T20Is, Kuldeep was ignored, with Kolkata Knight Riders star Varun Chakravarthy being preferred.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav featured in all three ODIs against South Africa putting in impressive performances. He picked up 2 four wicket hauls, helping the Men in Blue to a 2-1 series win. However with the t20Is, Gambhir has opted to play Varun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy and Axar Patel will dovetail spin duties with India opting to a 2-man pace attack with pace bowling all-rounders in Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya. Kuldeep's none-selection was a headache for the Indian team management as Suryakumar Yadav addressed at the toss.

FPJ Shorts
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
Read Also
Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma & Other Team India Stars Visit Shri Jagannath Temple Ahead Of IND Vs...
article-image

"We had a good series in Australia. Now we play five T20s against South Africa and then we play against New Zealand, so 15 good T20s. I think it’s good preparation. Same thing what we’ve been doing in the last few series: be fearless, enjoy the game, and be at it for the next three hours. It (selection) is a very good headache to have," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Swagger Takes Cuttack By Storm, All-Rounder Smashes 'No Look' Six In IND Vs SA...

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Swagger Takes Cuttack By Storm, All-Rounder Smashes 'No Look' Six In IND Vs SA...

Industry Stalwarts Set To Decode The Future Of Professional Leagues At Premier Sports Business...

Industry Stalwarts Set To Decode The Future Of Professional Leagues At Premier Sports Business...

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

IND W Vs SL W: Kamalini, Vaishnavi Included As BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is

IND W Vs SL W: Kamalini, Vaishnavi Included As BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is

'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I

'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I