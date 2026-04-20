VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Mocks Shubman Gill For New Beard Look Ahead Of GT Vs MI Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Hardik Pandya Mocks Shubman Gill For New Beard Look Ahead Of GT Vs MI Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: In a light-hearted moment, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya made fun of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill for his new look. Shubman Gill was seen in a new look ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Ahead of the toss, both captains came face-to-face when Hardik Pandya mocked Shubman Gill for his new look. Hardik Pandya teased him with the gesture while twirling his own beard and smiling at the same time. He was sarcastically praising his new look while caressing his own beard and giving him an idea that the beard is looking good on him.

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Shubman Gill made headlines after he appeared in a bearded look as he returned from his neck injury. He missed one match for Gujarat Titans claiming that he was suffering from neck spasm. However, he returned to the squad with a new look.

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Read Also Viral Video Shows Female Fan Proposing To Shubman Gill With Rose Ahead Of GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

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The internet users trolled Shubman and also said that he went to grow a beard. The internet users also made #GillBeard trending on social media. Several social media users also praised his new look and said that he was giving "captain's aura." They also compared his look with Virat Kohli's beard.