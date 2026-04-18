Viral Video Shows Female Fan Proposing To Shubman Gill With Rose Ahead Of GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

Shubman Gill/X

The glitz and glamour of the Indian Premier League once again delivered a viral moment off the field as a female fan stole the spotlight ahead of the clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a heartwarming and slightly dramatic gesture, the fan was spotted in the stands holding a rose, boldly proposing to Titans skipper Shubman Gill. Surrounded by cheering spectators, she held up the rose with a smile, clearly hoping to catch the attention of the star batter. The moment was quickly captured on camera and soon began circulating across social media platforms, drawing widespread reactions from fans.

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Gill, who has emerged as one of the most admired young cricketers in the country, continues to enjoy massive popularity, especially among younger audiences. This unique proposal only added to his growing fan following, with netizens flooding comment sections with humorous and supportive reactions. Many joked about Gill’s calm demeanor on the field and wondered how he would respond to such a public declaration of affection.

The IPL has often been a stage for memorable fan moments, but this particular incident stood out for its spontaneity and charm. While the focus eventually shifted back to the high-stakes encounter, the fan’s gesture ensured that the pre-match atmosphere was filled with excitement and smiles.

As the Titans went on to secure a win, the viral proposal remained one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening, proving once again that in the IPL, entertainment isn’t limited to just cricket.