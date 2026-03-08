VIDEO: Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Caught On Camera Kissing After Taking Selfie At Narendra Modi Stadium | X

Ahmedabad, March 8: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma have been the internet sensation during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the couple have been spotted at various occasions expressing their love for each other. Another video has surfaced on social media after Team India's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The couple was seen sharing kisses in excitement after the match during the celebration of the victory. The viral video shows Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma taking selfie with a fan in which she is seen kissing Hardik and also kissing him after taking the selfie.

The couple is seen in the video dancing and enjoying the moment. The victory is very special for the team and the players. Hardik Pandya has been seen travelling with his girlfriend and also there have been moments when several clips have gone viral from the stadium.

Indian Cricket Team defeated New Zealand in the crucial final at the Narendra Modi Stadium by 96 runs and created history. India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup in front of their home crowd as no host nation has ever won the T20 World Cup. They also became the first team to defend the title and win the T20 World Cup for the most number of times.