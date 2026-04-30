VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Holds Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Close In Side Hug At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of CSK Clash; Netizens REACT

Hardik Pandya Holds Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Close In Side Hug At Mumbai Airport | X

Mumbai, April 30: A video of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma has gone viral on social media. The MI captain was seen standing closely with Mahieka while holding her in a side embrace as the couple was entering the airport through the security check. Hardik Pandya was standing with his arms around her neck at the airport.

The video of the couple getting cozy at the airport has gone viral on social media. There are reports that they were on their way to Chennai for the crucial clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday (May 2).

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Calm Despite Loss

Hardik Pandya looked calm, relaxed and focused despite their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. His gesture looked protective and affectionate towards Mahieka Sharma. There have been many instances when the couple have been recorded in such situation on various occasions.

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Poor Run In IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians are going through a rough patch in the IPL 2026 season as the team led by Hardik Pandya have managed to win only two games out of the eight matches in the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians are set to face Chennai Super Kings in an important IPL 2026 match.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to gain momentum as the tournament enters crucial phase. The internet users are slamming Hardik Pandya for the team's poor run in the tournament.

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Netizens React

A social media user said, "Hardik Pandya has forgotten everything how to play cricket, how to captain, he only remembers his girlfriend. Mumbai Indians are at the very bottom of the points table, yet Hardik shows no concern."

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Another user said, "Seen more for all these activities but for cricket where he is supposed to be more visible. high time MI sacks him." A user also said, "Fire this guy, his focus isn't on cricket but on his GF."