Hardik Pandya Nearly Kicks Stumps In Frustration As MI Suffer 6-Wicket Loss To SRH At Wankhede Stadium | Video

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A tense evening at the Wankhede Stadium saw emotions spill over as Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was visibly frustrated during their six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026.

In a moment that quickly caught attention on broadcast and social media, Pandya appeared to almost kick the stumps in frustration while walking back to his bowling mark. The reaction came amid a disappointing outing for Mumbai Indians, who struggled to contain SRH’s chase and failed to defend their total at home.

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The MI skipper’s body language reflected the pressure of the situation as the match slipped further away from the five-time champions. Despite his efforts to rally the team, SRH maintained control of the chase and sealed a comfortable win, exposing MI’s inconsistencies in both batting and bowling departments.

The moment involving Pandya became one of the most discussed talking points of the match, symbolising Mumbai Indians’ frustration on a difficult night. However, he quickly composed himself and continued leading the side as the game progressed, underlining his commitment despite visible emotions.

For Mumbai Indians, the defeat adds to growing concerns in their campaign, with questions being raised about execution in key moments. SRH, meanwhile, continue to build momentum with another confident all-round performance. As IPL 2026 progresses, MI will be hoping to regroup quickly, while their skipper looks to channel frustration into stronger performances in upcoming fixtures.