VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Delights Fans By Tossing Match-Worn Jersey Into Stands After MI's Season Ends

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya signed off the franchise's IPL 2026 campaign with a memorable gesture for fans at the Wankhede Stadium. Following Mumbai's final game of the season, the all-rounder removed his match-worn jersey and threw it into the stands, sparking huge cheers from supporters.

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The moment unfolded after the players completed their post-match routines, with fans staying back inside the stadium to acknowledge the team despite the campaign coming to an end. Hardik was stood at the top of the stairs towards the dressing room with fans cheering him. In a spur of the moment, Pandya removed his jersey and threw it among the fans. Fans clamored to grab a piece of memorabilia as Hardik made his way back to the dressing room.

Videos of the gesture quickly spread across social media, with supporters praising the MI captain for the fan-friendly moment. It was a fitting way to cap off the season, with Hardik rewarding the fans for their support.

Mumbai Indians suffered a disastrous campaign finishing way behind their expectations of reaching the playoffs. The 5-time champions finished 9th, with only 4 wins in 14 games in IPL 2026.

Hardik himself endured a difficult campaign, struggling for consistency and fitness, leading to further scrutiny from fans.