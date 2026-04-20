VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Celebrates, Jumps In Joy And Claps As Tilak Varma Scores His Maiden Century Against GT | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Tilak Varma starred in Mumbai Indians' victory against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Tilak Varma smashed his maiden century in the IPL and helped Mumbai Indians post a competitive target of 200 runs. However, the biggest moment was not just the win, but captain Hardik Pandya's celebration on Tilak Varma's ton.

Hardik Pandya was caught on camera jumping and clapping in excitement on the boundary line and the video of his celebration has gone viral on social media. Tilak Varma's century came on the last ball of the innings which added to the excitement. He smashed a boundary off the last ball of the innings to complete his century.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hardik Pandya was waiting watching the shot very closely. As the ball reached the boundary line, he jumped out of the dugout and started jumping and clapping in joy.

Earlier, Hardik had a strong talk with Tilak Varma as he was struggling to score runs. He was on 19 runs from 22 balls. During the timeout, Hardik spoke to him strongly after which Tilak started playing freely and attacking the bowlers.

He scored 82 runs from the next 23 balls and reached his hundred off just 45 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes.