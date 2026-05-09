VIDEO: GT Openers Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Smash Quickfire Fifties After Smashing Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026

GT Openers Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Smash Quickfire Fifties After Smashing Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026 | X

Jaipur, May 9: Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan played brilliant knocks and reached half-centuries against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Both batters scored fast half-centuries and gave GT a perfect start in the match.

Sai Sudharsan reached his fifty first. He completed his half-century in 30 balls and hit six fours and two sixes during his innings. Soon after that, captain Shubman Gill also completed his fifty in just 30 deliveries and completed his 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gujarat Titans made 82 runs without losing a wicket in the first six overs. This became their highest powerplay score of IPL 2026. The score also matched the franchise's all-time best powerplay total in IPL history.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Rajasthan Royals bowlers struggled to stop the aggressive batting from both openers. GT kept scoring boundaries regularly and dominated the match from the start.

After 10.3 overs, Gujarat Titans had reached 118/0, with both Gill and Sudharsan still batting strongly in the middle.

Before this game, GT's best powerplay score this season was 71/1 against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the opening pair went past that mark comfortably against Rajasthan Royals and created a new season record for the franchise.