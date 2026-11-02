VIDEO: Gonzalo Montiel Escorted With Riot Shields As Crowd Pelts Him With Beer Cans For Mocking After Red Card In Superclasico | X

In a bizarre incident on the football field, River Plate defender Gonzalo Montiel had to be escorted off the pitch by security staff carrying riot shields after being sent off during the heated Superclasico against Boca Juniors. The match ended in a 1-0 win for Boca Juniors at La Bombonera in Argentina.

High-Voltage Drama

The high-intensity game was filled with hard tackles, arguments and tense moments. River Plate were reduced to 10 players early in the match after Lucas Martinez Quarta received a straight red card for pulling the shirt of Boca striker Miguel Merentiel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Boca took the lead through Lautaro Di Lollo, putting more pressure on River Plate. The visitors' problems grew in the 79th minute when Montiel was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Lautaro Blanco. River were left with just nine players on the pitch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Montiel Taunts Boca Fans

After receiving the red card, Montiel taunt the Boca Juniors supporters. He pointed towards himself and the River Plate badge on his shirt before making a circular gesture with his finger. The gesture referred to River Plate's victories over Boca in the two major finals in 2018.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans Get Furious

Boca fans responded by throwing objects towards the defender, including beer cans. Security staff wearing riot gear quickly stepped in and escorted Montiel away, using shields to protect him from the objects being thrown.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The match also sparked criticism of referee Nicolas Ramirez as River Plate supporters questioned some of his decisions. Despite the two red cards and the heated atmosphere, Boca Juniors held on to their 1-0 lead to win the famous rivalry match.