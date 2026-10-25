Chelsea's 100th Red Card! Cole Palmer's First-Ever Sending-Off Adds To Blues' Horror Show Against Tottenham | Video

Cole Palmer's First-Ever Sending-Off Adds To Blues' Horror Show | MrBlackFo0tball/Cole Palmer/X/Instagram

Cole Palmer was sent off for the first time in his senior career as Chelsea suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24. The England international's dismissal compounded the Blues' misery on a difficult evening, with Tottenham securing a memorable away victory.

Palmer received his marching orders after being shown two yellow cards during the encounter. The Chelsea playmaker was initially booked following a confrontation with Tottenham midfielder Mateus Fernandes. The incident occurred after Fernandes stopped a counterattack with a deliberate handball, prompting Palmer to react angrily and barge into the Spurs midfielder. The altercation drew attention from players of both teams, but the referee opted to issue Palmer a yellow card.

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Cole Palmer's First-Ever Sending-Off Adds To Blues' Horror Show

The Chelsea star's evening took another turn for the worse after Tottenham took the lead in the 77th minute. Goalkeeper Mike Penders, making his full Premier League debut, misjudged his attempt to clear a corner delivered by Mateus Fernandes and punched the ball into his own net. Chelsea's hopes of recovering from the setback were further dented when Palmer received his second yellow card just minutes later for a late challenge on former Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Palmer's dismissal marked the first red card of his senior career and added another unwanted milestone to Chelsea's Premier League history. According to ESPN reports, Chelsea became the third club in the competition's history to receive 100 red cards, joining Everton and Arsenal in reaching the unwanted landmark. Everton lead the tally with 113 dismissals, followed by Arsenal with 110.

Despite Chelsea's struggles, Tottenham continued to dominate proceedings and sealed the victory through Mathys Tel in the closing stages. The forward produced an impressive individual effort, driving forward before sending a low shot into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-0. The result marked a significant achievement for Tottenham, who had endured a lengthy wait for success at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.