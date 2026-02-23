VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir's Serious Chat With Abhishek Sharma Inside Team Bus Creates Buzz At ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Gautam Gambhir's Serious Chat With Abhishek Sharma Inside Team Bus Creates Buzz At ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | X

Chennai, February 23: A short video of Indian Head Coach speaking seriously with Indian opener Abhishek Sharma while sitting in the Indian team bus has gone viral on social media. The viral video has grabbed the attention of cricketing fans as the Indian head coach was in a deep conversation with the batter who is struggling to score big runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

The viral video has led to strong reactions from the fans online as several netizens are claiming that the timing of the discussion is not good. Some praised Gambhir's direct involvement with the player while some said that such conversations should happen in public.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Front Seat Conversation

The viral video shows Gautam Gambhir and Abhishek Sharma are talking while sitting on the front seat of the bus. He is seen leaning forward and talking carefully and Abhishek is seen listening to him carefully. The exact details of the conversation in not known, however, the fans began sharing their opinions.

High Expectations

Abhishek Sharma entered the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with high expectations after strong performances in the series against New Zealand days ahead of the tournament. However, his run in the tournament has been disappointing as he is struggling to score big in the tournament. He opened his account only in the fourth game against South Africa where he scored only 15 runs off 12 balls he faced in the crucial game.

Netizen Reacts

A user shared the video on social media with the caption, "Gautam Gambhir started coaching Abhishek Sharma right there on the team bus. But sir, please stop this show in front of the cameras. You should have learned from Rohit Sharma how to explain things to a player, how to build their confidence, and how to bring out their best performance."

High Time For Team India

Indian Cricket Team will have to gather themselves and come out strong as the remaining matches of the Super 8 phase has become do-or-die for the team. If the team wants to qualify for the semi-finals, they will have to display good cricket and keep the strategies clear ahead of their second game against Zimbabwe.