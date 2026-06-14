VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir's Reaction To KL Rahul's Six In Dharamshala Goes Viral In IND Vs AFG 1st ODI

A brief yet memorable moment from India's latest cricket outing has taken social media by storm, with fans celebrating not only KL Rahul's crucial six but also Gautam Gambhir's reaction from the team balcony.

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As the ball sailed over the boundary rope, television cameras quickly turned towards the Indian dressing room. Gautam Gambhir, known for his intense and often serious demeanor, initially appeared stunned before breaking into an animated reaction. His expression reflected the emotions of millions of Indian fans watching around the world—relief, excitement, and growing belief that victory was within reach.

The clip quickly spread online, with cricket fans praising both Rahul's fearless approach and Gambhir's genuine display of emotion. Many users commented that the reaction perfectly reflected the feelings of millions of Indian supporters who were watching the game unfold. The moment also highlighted the pressure and intensity involved in international cricket, where a single shot can dramatically change the course of a match.

India defeat Afganistan to take 1-0 lead

India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first ODI at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 195 in the rain-shortened 25-over contest, India reached the target with more than two overs to spare.