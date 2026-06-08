'Once A Knight, Always A Knight': Gautam Gambhir Shares Heartwarming Hug With Rahmanullah Gurbaz During IND Vs AFG Test | VIDEO

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a heartwarming moment with Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the IND vs AFG Test in Mullanpur. Gurbaz and Gambhir go a long way back, with the wicketkeeper featuring for Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a now viral video, Gambhir can be seen walking up the stairs as the Afghanistan team made their way into the middle. Gurbaz spotted Gambhir and the duo hugged each other before engaging in conversation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gurbaz made 19 appearances in three seasons for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He was part of the 2024 side that lifted the IPL title under Gautam Gambhir.

Fans praised the mutual respect between the two, with many posting the phrase "Once a Knight, Always a Knight" in reference to their KKR connection. The clip drew widespread appreciation, with supporters calling it one of the most wholesome moments of the match.

While India dominated proceedings on the field with a commanding performance against Afghanistan, the Gambhir-Gurbaz reunion provided a touching off-field highlight. The gesture served as a reminder of the lasting relationships forged in franchise cricket, transcending international rivalries and team colours.