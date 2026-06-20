VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Sports A Rare Smile, Applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's Century In IND Vs AFG 3rd ODI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was a happy man as Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a sensational century to power his side to victory over Afghanistan on Saturday. Jaiswal hit a stunning six over Nabi and celebrated in style with the dressing room and the crowd standing in awe of the left-hander. Gambhir, usually stoic, sported a huge smile as he applauded the youngster in a now viral video.

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Jaiswal was at his fluent best, finding the gaps with regular ease. The left-hander fetched a composed hundred in 83 balls, with a six off Nabi, and celebrated the moment with a signature raising of the bat and soon, fittingly, fetched the winnings runs through a six off Nabi.

Jaiswal removed his helmet and held his arms aloft in celebration as the crowd rose in applause. The cameras panned to the dug out with coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the support staff on their feet. Gambhir was beaming with a smile as he applauded Jaiswal, with the rest of the Indian team, including Rohit Sharma also clapping for the Mumbai batter.

With India having already sealed the series, captain Shubman Gill sacrificed his spot at the top of the order for Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-hander only got 4 in the last game but made up for lost ground in the series finale. Batting with the veteran Rohit Sharma, the duo put on a commanding 170-run partnership to make a mockery of the chase.