IND Vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Century In Chennai As India Seal 3-0 Whitewash

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned among the runs with a stunning century to seal India's win over Afghanistan in Chennai. Chasing a modest 219 to win, the left-hander made most of the rare chance to open the batting and struck an unbeaten 110 off just 86 balls to power his side home. Jaiswal who is behind Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the pecking order now has 2 centuries in his last 3 games.

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With India having already sealed the series, captain Shubman Gill sacrificed his spot at the top of the order for Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-hander only got 4 in the last game but made up for lost ground in the series finale. Batting with the veteran Rohit Sharma, the duo put on a commanding 170-run partnership to make a mockery of the chase.

Jaiswal was at his fluent best, finding the gaps with regular ease. The left-hander fetched a composed hundred in 83 balls, with a six off Nabi, and celebrated the moment with a signature raising of the bat and soon, fittingly, fetched the winnings runs through a six off Nabi

Earlier, pacer Prasidh tore apart Afghanistan’s top-order with a wonderful spell before the visitors scampered to 218 all out.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan were in all sorts of trouble at 36 for four after Prasidh discovered the perfect length at the Chepauk pitch with a four-wicket burst in his opening spell.

But Shahidi, who took 131 balls for his maiden ODI hundred, marshalled the remaining resources well to save Afghanistan some blushes.

The left-hander first milked 105 runs off 117 balls for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (50, 56b) and then a 57 runs off 53 balls for the sixth wicket with Nabi.