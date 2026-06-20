IND Vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026: Rohit Sharma Smashes His 62nd Fifty As India Close In On Series Sweep Against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma Smashes His 62nd Fifty | X

Chennai, June 20: Former Indian captain and opener Rohit Sharma continued his fine form with the bat by scoring a well-made half-century in the third ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Rohit Sharma smashed his 62nd half-century in the One-Day Internationals.

Chasing 219 for victory, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a strong start with an unbeaten opening partnership. At the time of publishing the article, India were 123/0 in 15.3 overs, with Rohit Sharma batting on 52 off 48 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 58 off 47 deliveries. India needed just 96 more runs to complete the chase.

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Rohit Sharma brings up another ODI fifty

Rohit reached his half-century with a confident innings that combined aggression with control. The India former Indian captain struck six fours and two sixes during his knock, keeping the scoreboard moving from the start.

His innings came after he had already made an impact in the field earlier in the match by taking three catches at first slip as India reduced Afghanistan's top order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal attacks from the other end

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal matched Rohit shot for shot and completed his own half-century. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 58, hitting eight boundaries and one six.

The opening pair punished loose deliveries and ensured Afghanistan failed to make early breakthroughs.

India close in on ODI series win

Earlier, Afghanistan were bowled out for 218 after choosing to bat first. India's bowlers kept the visitors under pressure, leaving the batters with a manageable target.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then made light work of the chase, putting India firmly in control with a century opening stand. With all 10 wickets in hand and fewer than 100 runs required, India looked set to complete a comfortable victory.