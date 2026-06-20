India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2026: Rohit Sharma, Prasidh Krishna Create Rare Hat-Trick Record In Chennai | X

Chennai, June 20: Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna scripted a rare record during the third ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The duo combined to remove Afghanistan's top order in quick succession with Rohit completing a hat-trick of catches while Prasidh picked up three wickets in his opening spell.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first. However, their decision backfired as India's pace attack struck immediately. Prasidh Krishna dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the first ball of his spell, setting the tone for India's dominant start.

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Rohit Sharma Completes Rare Hat-trick of Catches

Rohit Sharma was fielding at first slip and played a crucial role in Prasidh Krishna's early success. He first caught Rahmanullah Gurbaz, then safely held the edge of Rahmat Shah, before completing his third consecutive catch to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran.

With those three catches, Rohit achieved a rare hat-trick of catches in an ODI innings. The India captain also levelled the record held by former India batters VVS Laxman and Shikhar Dhawan, who had previously taken three consecutive catches in an ODI innings.

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Prasidh Krishna Rattles Afghanistan's Top Order

Prasidh Krishna made full use of the helpful conditions in Chennai, removing Afghanistan's top three batters inside the opening overs. His disciplined line and movement troubled the visitors, while Rohit's safe hands in the slip cordon ensured India converted every opportunity.

The partnership between bowler and fielder resulted in three wickets falling within the first eight overs, giving India complete control of the contest.

India Seize Early Advantage In Chennai ODI

The combined effort from Rohit Sharma and Prasidh Krishna put Afghanistan under early pressure and gave India an ideal start in the series finale. Their unusual combination of a bowler's three-wicket burst and a fielder's hat-trick of catches became one of the standout moments of the match.