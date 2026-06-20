IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Takes Stunning Catches As Prasidh Krishna Wreaks Havoc On Afghan Top Order | Video

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India made a dream start with the ball in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai as pacer Prasidh Krishna and veteran fielder Rohit Sharma combined brilliantly to dismantle the visitors' top order inside the powerplay. Afghanistan, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, found themselves under immediate pressure from India's disciplined pace attack.

Prasidh struck early by removing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with Rohit Sharma safely completing the catch. The breakthrough gave India early momentum and set the tone for a dominant opening spell from the fast bowler. Afghanistan's aggressive approach backfired as India's fielders backed up their bowlers with sharp work in the field.

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The Indian pacer continued his impressive spell by claiming two more wickets during the powerplay, reducing Afghanistan's top order to ruins. His accuracy and bounce troubled the Afghan batters, who struggled to settle on the Chennai surface. The collapse left Afghanistan searching for stability much earlier than they would have anticipated.

Rohit Sharma played a crucial supporting role, holding on to multiple catches off Prasidh's bowling. In doing so, he joined a rare list of Indian fielders to take three catches off the same bowler in an ODI innings, underlining his value in the field despite being one of the senior-most members of the side.

With Afghanistan reeling at the top, India seized complete control of the contest. Prasidh's fiery opening burst not only justified his inclusion in the playing XI but also provided the hosts with the perfect platform to push for a series-clinching victory in the final ODI.