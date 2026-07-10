VIDEO: FIFA World Cup Fever Grips Jofra Archer, England Pacer Runs Out Axar Patel With Perfect Football Kick

England pacer Jofra Archer flexed his football skills on the cricket field, producing a stunning kick to run out Axar Patel during the match. The speedster instinctively used his foot to direct the ball onto the stumps after Shreyas Iyer missed a slower delivery, catching Axar well short of his crease. The FIFA World Cup-style moment quickly became one of the highlights of the game.

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The moment came when Archer bowled a slower delivery to Shreyas Iyer, who attempted to flick the ball but failed to make contact. Instead, the ball ricocheted off Iyer's thigh and dropped harmlessly on the pitch close to the bowler. Sensing an opportunity, Archer sprinted towards the ball but, instead of bending down to pick it up, instinctively used his right foot to kick it towards the striker's end. The ball travelled straight onto the stumps, catching Axar Patel well short of his crease as he attempted a quick single.

The dismissal left both players and fans impressed, with Archer's football-style finish quickly becoming the talking point of the game. As football fever continues to grip fans around the world, the England pacer appeared to bring a touch of the beautiful game onto the cricket field with his improvised piece of brilliance.

The video of the dismissal has since gone viral on social media, with fans comparing Archer's pinpoint finish to a footballer's clinical strike. The moment came at a time when football fever is sweeping across the globe, with England also in action at the FIFA World Cup, where the Three Lions are set to take on Norway in the quarter-finals.