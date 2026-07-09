Crazy Shot! Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning 6 Against Jofra Archer's 141 kmph Short Ball In IND Vs ENG 4th T20I | VIDEO

Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning 6 Against Jofra Archer's 141 kmph Short Ball In IND Vs ENG 4th T20I | X

Shreyas Iyer produced one of the shots of the match during the fourth T20I against England with a sensational six off Jofra Archer Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol on Thursday. The India captain played an incredible upper-cut over third man, leaving fans and commentators amazed.

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The moment came when Archer bowled a 141 kmph short ball. Instead of trying to pull or hook, Iyer quickly crouched low, leaned back and used the pace of the delivery to guide the ball over the third-man boundary for a maximum. The unusual shot showcased his quick reflexes and excellent timing.

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The stunning stroke soon went viral on social media with many fans calling it one of the best shots of the series. It also helped Iyer continue his impressive innings after coming in at a difficult stage for India.

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A fan shared the video on social media with the caption, "A crazy shot by Shreyas Iyer against Jofra Archer's Short ball." Another said, "WHAT A SHOT BY CAPTAIN SHREYAS IYER vs JOFRA ARCHER - A Strong Statement."

Iyer led India's fightback with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, smashing four fours and five sixes to guide the visitors to 158/7 in 20 overs. His brilliant knock came after India's top order struggled once again, making his captain's innings the highlight of the match.