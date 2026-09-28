VIDEO: Fans Slam Quinton de Kock For Shouting At Captain Temba Bavuma During Heated Exchange Over DRS

VIDEO: Fans Slam Quinton de Kock For Shouting At Captain Temba Bavuma After Heated Exchange Over DRS | X

An intense moment occurred on the field during the South Africa vs Australia second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. The incident occurred when South Africa captain Temba Bavuma were involved in a heated verbal exchange on the field during a tense DRS decision. The South African fans on the internet slammed de Kock for shouting at his captain on-field over minor disagreement.

The heated argument erupted after Bavuma decided to take a review on a LBW appeal, while de Kock appeared to believe that the ball was going down the leg side. However, the details about the verbal exchange is not revealed yet.

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The incident occurred in the 48th over when Australian batsman Xavier Bartlett was struck on the back leg by a sharp yorker from Lizaad Williams. The on-field umpire initially ruled Bartlett not out as the delivery appeared to be missing the leg stump.

De Kock was keeping the wicket and was not sure whether South Africa should take the review. Williams was keen to challenge the umpire's decision. That is when Bavuma stepped in and quickly opted for the review.

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The decision did not go down well with de Kock and the wicket-keeper batsman was seen shouting towards Bavuma in anger that the ball was going down the leg side. Bavuma responded to the disagreement which quickly turned into a heated argument between the South African cricketers.

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The heated exchange did not go down well with fans and they are criticising de Kock for shouting at his captain. The internet users are claiming that de Kock should respect his captain and could have handled the situation calmly.

A user shared the video of the heated exchange and said, "The exchange between Temba Bavuma and de Kock. He has to respect Bavuma as a captain."

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Another fan said, "Obviously it’s part of the game. But, the captain has the last say and everyone has to respect that." A user also said, "In any dressing room, those 4 or 5 senior guys will have a go at each other from time to time Happens in many sports."

The exchange got intense after which the other players had to intervene after which de Kock walked away from the discussion as the focus shifted back to the review.

However, the DRS decision went into Bavuma's favour and the ball tracking showed that the ball was hitting the stumps. The umpire had to overturn his decision and give Bartlett out LBW.