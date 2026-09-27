Four Hundreds In Three ODIs In Single Day: Greaves, Bavuma, Miller And Banton Light Up Sunday; More Likely | X

September 27, 2026: Sunday turned into a remarkable day for ODI batting as four different players hit centuries across three matches. Justin Greaves, Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Tom Banton all reached three figures on the same day, scoring a total of 472 runs between them.

Justin Greaves Smashes Maiden Ton

One of the centuries of the day came from Justin Greaves, who struck his maiden ODI hundred against India in Thiruvananthapuram. The West Indies batter scored 101 off 108 balls with 12 fours. Greaves had never crossed 50 in ODI cricket before this innings which makes the knock an important milestone in his career.

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Bavuma And Miller Turn Crowd Puller

In Johannesburg, Temba Bavuma and David Miller scored centuries in the same South African innings against Australia. Bavuma scored 103 off 116 balls, while Miller smashed a career-best 142 off 93 balls. The pair added 156 runs for the fourth wicket. helping South Africa post a mammoth of 365/9. Miller's innings included 12 fours and nine sixes, while Bavuma hit 10 fours and two sixes.

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Tom Banton Shines

The fourth century came at The Oval, where Tom Banton announced himself with his maiden ODI hundred against Sri Lanka. The England opener smashed 126 off 105 balls, hitting 16 fours and five sixes. He also shared a 150-run partnership with captain Harry Brook who scored 77. Banton reached his hundred from 95 balls before being dismissed for 126.

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More Likely

With Greaves (101), Bavuma (103), Miller (142) and Banton (126) all reaching three figures on the same day, September 27 produced an extraordinary burst of ODI batting across three different matches. However, there are chances that more centuries are loading as the opponent teams are chasing the target in the second innings.

For the four batters, it was also a day of personal milestones with Greaves and Banton recording their maiden ODI centuries, while Bavuma and Miller added to their growing list of hundreds.