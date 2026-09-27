IND Vs WI 1st ODI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves Make History With 135-Run Stand As India Bowlers Struggle In Thiruvananthapuram

West Indies openers John Campbell and Justin Greaves produced a memorable start against India, putting together a 135-run partnership in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. Their effort ended a long wait for a 100-plus opening stand against India and gave the visitors a strong platform at the top of the order after Shubman Gill put them into bat.

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First 100-Plus Partnership Since 2019

Campbell and Greaves' 135-run stand in Thiruvananthapuram was West Indies' first 100-plus opening partnership against India since Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis scored 115 in Port of Spain in 2019. It was also their first such opening stand on Indian soil since Gayle and Stuart Hinds added 132 in Vadodara in 2002 ending a 24-year wait.

The stand was also the third-highest opening partnership by West Indies against India on Indian soil. Gordon Greenidge and Phil Simmons hold the record with 164 in Trivandrum in 1988, while Greenidge and Desmond Haynes put on 149 in Indore in 1983. Campbell and Greaves moved into third place with their 135-run effort at the same Trivandrum venue.

Campbell and Greaves Join Exclusive List

The partnership was notable beyond its size, as both Campbell and Greaves passed fifty. They became the first West Indies opening pair to score individual half-centuries in an ODI against India since Gayle and Runako Morton achieved the feat in Kingston in 2009. Their attacking approach put India under early pressure and helped West Indies make the most of the opening phase.