 Video: Fans Chant 'Haris Haris' As Pakistan Pacer Rescues Young Fan From Security Personnel During Practice Session
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be in action during the Champions One-day cup organised by PCB.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Haris Rauf rescues a fan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf's rescued a young fan from a security as the latter burst onto the ground during a practice session ahead of the Champions Cup. With a security personnel taking away the young fan, Rauf was seen intervening, requesting him not to treat the boy harshly as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

As a result, fans were also repeatedly chanting the right-arm speedster's name. Following Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign this year, Rauf had landed in a massive controversy as a clip went viral of him engaging in a physical fight with a fan.

He broke his silence on the violent clash, claiming that no way he will stay silent if anyone says anything against his family.

Haris Rauf to play for the Stallions in the Champions Cup:

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old will ply his trade for the Stallions in the Champions Cup, which began on September 7. The Stallions will be captained by Mohammad Haris and their squad is below:

Mohammad Haris (C), Ahmed, Adil Amin, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Junaid Ali, Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah ,Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan.

Rauf is likely to play for Pakistan again in the limited-overs tour of Australia set to take place in November.

