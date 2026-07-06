VIDEO: Erling Haaland's Stunning Stunner Levels Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé In FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race

Erling Haaland once again proved why he is one of world football's deadliest forwards, producing a sensational long-range strike as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. With the game well into stoppage time, Haaland struck low pile driver past Alisson to put the result beyond doubt.

The Manchester City striker scored both of Norway's goals against the five-time world champions, with his second strike standing out as one of the finest goals of the tournament so far. The victory also booked Norway's place in the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Spotting a yard of space outside the box, Haaland unleashed a thunderous right-footed strike that flew through Gabriel's legs before nestling into the bottom corner, leaving Alisson Becker with no chance as the stadium erupted. Videos of the goal quickly spread across social media, with fans and pundits hailing it as a Goal of the Tournament contender. Known for his penalty box instincts, Haaland's goal from outside the box was a surprise for many watching.

The brace against Brazil took Haaland's tally to seven goals in the tournament, drawing him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé at the top of the Golden Boot leaderboard. It marks the first time in a World Cup edition that three players have scored 7 or more goals during the tournament.

Norway will now head into the quarter-finals brimming with confidence, while Brazil's World Cup campaign comes to a disappointing end. With Haaland in red-hot form and now level with Messi and Mbappé in the Golden Boot race, Norway's dream run shows no signs of slowing down. The Scandanivian nation will face the winner of the clash between England and Mexico in the quarter-finals.