Erling Haaland KNOCKS OUT Brazil With Brace; Norway Reach Historic Quarter-Final In FIFA World Cup 2026

Erling Haaland struck twice as Norway produced one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating Brazil 2-1 to book a historic place in the quarter-finals and dump the five-time champions out at the Round of 16 stage.

The victory sends Norway into the last eight of the World Cup for the first time in their history, with Haaland's sixth and seventh goals of the tournament drawing him level with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

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Brazil had the first major opportunity to take control after Kristoffer Ajer brought down Matheus Cunha inside the box. Following a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, but Bruno Guimaraes saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland.

Nyland continued his outstanding display before half-time, denying both Gabriel Martinelli and Vinicius Junior with a string of fine saves to frustrate the Brazilian attack.

Brazil introduced teenage sensation Endrick after the interval, but the substitute squandered a golden chance less than a minute after coming on. Played through by Vinicius Junior, Endrick's heavy first touch allowed the opportunity to slip away before he dragged his effort wide.

Nyland remained unbeatable, producing further excellent saves to keep out Rayan and Bruno Guimaraes as Norway gradually grew into the contest.

The breakthrough finally arrived after a flowing seven-pass move. Substitute Andreas Schjelderup raced down the left and delivered a pinpoint cross that Haaland powered into the net with a trademark downward header beyond Alisson.

Haaland sealed the result moments before full-time, calmly steering his shot through the legs of Danilo and past the Brazilian goalkeeper to send the Norway supporters into wild celebrations and effectively end Brazil's hopes.

Brazil were handed a late consolation when Neymar converted a penalty deep into stoppage time, but it proved too little, too late as the Seleção crashed out of the World Cup at their earliest stage since 1990.

Norway, meanwhile, move within two victories of an extraordinary World Cup triumph and will head into the quarter-finals with growing belief after eliminating one of football's traditional powerhouses.