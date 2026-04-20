VIDEO: 'Emotional' Brock Lesnar Breaks Down In Tears, Leaves Gear In Ring To Fuel Retirement Rumours After WrestleMania 42 Loss

Brock Lesnar, who terrorised opponents throughout his career, broke character as he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Oba Femi in Wrestlemania 42. However, what followed was what left the fans stunned. Famously known as 'Beast Incarnate', the wrestler broke down in tears inside the ring, before removing his gloves and boots and leaving them behind.

The act is long associated with retirement in professional wrestling. Lesnar also waved to the fans and hugged long time advocate/manager Paul Heyman. The viral video of the scene has sparked intense speculation among fans and experts alike, with many wondering whether this was Lesnar’s final appearance in WWE.

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Lesnar has spent years dominating the wrestling circuit but conceded defeat to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, with the up-and-coming Nigerian dominating proceedings. The result not only elevated Femi’s status but also raised questions about Lesnar’s future. The 10-time former world champion then further fuelled the speculation by seemingly retiring in an emotional moment after the brawl.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Has Lesnar retired?

Leaving gear in the ring has historically symbolized a farewell, and his emotional reaction only added to the gravity of the moment. Fans on social media were quick to interpret the gesture as a possible goodbye.

However, Lesnar has not made any official announcement, his actions after the match have fueled retirement rumors. Many believe it could also be part of a larger storyline. WWE has yet to confirm Lesnar’s status, keeping the speculation alive.