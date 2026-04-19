 WrestleMania 42: Randy Orton 'Punt' Kicks Cody Rhodes In Brutal Post-Match Attack After Losing Undisputed WWE Championship Bout; Video
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HomeSportsWrestleMania 42: Randy Orton 'Punt' Kicks Cody Rhodes In Brutal Post-Match Attack After Losing Undisputed WWE Championship Bout; Video

WrestleMania 42: Randy Orton 'Punt' Kicks Cody Rhodes In Brutal Post-Match Attack After Losing Undisputed WWE Championship Bout; Video

At WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a chaotic and hard-fought match. Pat McAfee’s involvement added drama, with his stipulation leading to his exit after Orton’s loss. Post-match, Orton snapped and delivered a brutal punt kick to Rhodes, leaving the champion laid out and their rivalry far from over.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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The main event of WrestleMania 42 delivered high drama, shocking twists, and a brutal ending as Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a chaotic showdown that left fans stunned.

The match began under unusual circumstances, with Pat McAfee inserting himself into the storyline with a bold stipulation, if Orton failed to win the title, McAfee would leave WWE for good. Before the match could even properly begin, chaos erupted as McAfee attacked Rhodes, only to be taken out after an unexpected intervention, setting the stage for a heated one-on-one battle.

Inside the ring, the contest lived up to expectations, with both superstars exchanging brutal offense. Orton, reportedly dealing with a back issue, struggled at times, while Rhodes capitalized with calculated attacks. The match saw multiple near falls, signature moves, and even moments where each wrestler used the other’s finishing maneuvers. McAfee later returned in a referee shirt, further complicating the bout, but ultimately, Rhodes delivered his decisive Cross Rhodes to retain the championship.

However, the drama didn’t end with the bell. In a shocking post-match moment, Orton snapped and launched a vicious assault on Rhodes, even delivering his infamous punt kick to the champion’s head. Despite losing the title match, Orton left a lasting impact, reigniting his ruthless persona and leaving Rhodes laid out in the ring.

The fallout from the match was equally significant, as McAfee’s stipulation meant his apparent exit from WWE, adding another layer to an already chaotic night. With tensions far from settled and Orton’s brutal attack signaling unfinished business, this explosive encounter has set the stage for an even more intense rivalry in the weeks to come.

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