VIDEO: Dhruv Jurel Channels Inner MS Dhoni, Pulls Off Incredible One-Handed Stumping To Dismiss Cameron Green

While MS Dhoni is yet to take the field in IPL 2026, young Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper invoked his memory behind the stumps. Dhruv Jurel produced a bit of magic from behind the stumps to stun KKR's Cameron Green during the match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The stunning dismissal came off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi, who cleverly spotted Cameron Green stepping out of his crease. Bishnoi fired the ball well down the leg side, a challenging take even for the most agile keepers given Green’s reach and positioning.

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Jurel's magical stumping

Jurel launched himself to his left, plucking the ball cleanly with one hand before, in a single seamless motion, whipping it back onto the stumps. Remarkably, he completed the run-out attempt without even looking at the target, hitting the leg stump to catch Green short of his ground.

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni set standards for excellent wicketkeeping behind the stumps and Jurel now evoked shades of that iconic brilliance. His decision to aim for the stumps, while unbalance and hitting the bullesye reminded many of Dhoni's iconic glove work behind the stumps.

Such was the brilliance of the stumping, former England captain Kevin Pietersen termed as the greatest ever in history.

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KKR grab first win

A timely unbeaten 53 from vice-captain Rinku Singh powered former champions Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the season as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the IPL here on Sunday.

The spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine applied the brakes effectively to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 155 for nine.