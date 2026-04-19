VIDEO: Jofra Archer Strikes First Ball For Third Game In A Row After Seifert Wicket In KKR VS RR

Rajasthan Royals speedster Jofra Archer continued his extraordinary run of opening-ball strikes, dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Tim Seifert with the very first delivery of the second innings at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

​The wicket marks the third consecutive match in which Archer has struck with his first ball, a feat that has ignited the Royals' defense of a 155-run total. Archer previously removed Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) with the opening deliveries of those respective fixtures earlier this month.