VIDEO: Jofra Archer Strikes First Ball For Third Game In A Row After Seifert Wicket In KKR VS RR

Rajasthan Royals speedster Jofra Archer continued his extraordinary run of opening-ball strikes, dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Tim Seifert with the very first delivery of the second innings at Eden Gardens on Sunday.
The wicket marks the third consecutive match in which Archer has struck with his first ball, a feat that has ignited the Royals' defense of a 155-run total. Archer previously removed Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) with the opening deliveries of those respective fixtures earlier this month.