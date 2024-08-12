Video: Dejected Vinesh Phogat Leaves Games Village After CAS Postpones Verdict On Her Paris Olympics Disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Monday morning has left the Olympic Athletes Village after her heartbreaking ending to their campaign with a disqualification from the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Phogat was shockingly disqualified from the gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA due to overweight issues. It was reported that the 29-year-old was weighed 100 grams more than the permissible 50kg, her category at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) filed a complaint with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Games. Then, Indian wrestler from Haryana appealed to the Court Of Arbitration For Sports (CAS) and demanded a joint Silver medal. The CAS accepted her appeal and the tribunal body for sports has reserved Phogat's verdict on her disqualification on August 13.

Following the conclusion of India's campaign on August 10, which was capped off by the closing ceremony on August 13, where flagbearers Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh led the Indian contingent, Indian athletes began departing the Games Village to return home. Vinesh Phogat was also seen leaving the village as her verdict was deferred to Wednesday.

In a video posted by IANS on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Phogat, who appeared dejected, was spotted outside the Athletes' Village with her luggage, preparing to head home.

Vinesh Phogat appeared in her third Olympics after taking part in 2016 Rio Games and 2021 Tokyo Games and was assured of her maiden Olympic with a Silver at the Paris Summer Games. The disqualification dashed her hopes of returning home with an Olympic medal.

Vinesh Phogat kicked off her campaign with a win over reigning Olympic and World no.1 Yui Susaki of Japan in pre-quarters and qualified for the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, Vinesh registered 7-5 win over Oksana Livach of Ukraine, which helped her book a berth for the semifinal clash against Yusneylys Guzman, who she defeated 5-0.

Following her disqualification from Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat decided to call it quits from wrestling. However, it remains to be seen whether the Haryana wrestler will take back her retirement if the CAS rules in her favour of getting a silver medal.