VIDEO: Deepti Sharma Grabs One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Paige Scholfield In SULW Vs MSGW The Hundred 2026 Clash

Deepti Sharma Grabs One-Handed Stunner | X

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma produced one of the best catches of this season's The Hundred during the match between Sunrisers Leeds Women and Manchester Super Giants Women at Headingley on Tuesday. The video of the stunning catch is being widely shared on social media and the fans are praising Deepti for her excellent fielding.

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The moment occurred when MSGW batter Paige Scholfield tried to play an attacking shot. Deepti reacted quickly, dived while sprinting to her left and completed a brilliant one-handed catch inside the circle to send Scholfield back for 5 runs off 5 balls.

The stunning effort gave bowler Hannah Baker an important wicket. The commentators and the fans were shocked on witnessing the screamer.

The match, however, went in favour of Manchester Super Giants Women, who chased down the target to win by four wickets.

Smriti Mandhana starred with an unbeaten 88 off 50 balls, helping her side reach 147/6 in 96 balls. Deepti also bowled an economical spell, conceding 30 runs in 20 balls, but her brilliant catch remained one of the biggest highlights of the contest.