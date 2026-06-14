 Record Alert! Deepti Sharma Routs Pakistan With Career-Best 5/10 To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In Women's T20I
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HomeSportsRecord Alert! Deepti Sharma Routs Pakistan With Career-Best 5/10 To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In Women's T20I

Record Alert! Deepti Sharma Routs Pakistan With Career-Best 5/10 To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In Women's T20I

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books with a sensational bowling performance against Pakistan. Sharma claimed a career-best 5/10 to leapfrog Thipatcha Putthawong and become the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20I cricket. Deepti's efforts helped India register a 64-run win in Birmingham.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Record Alert! Deepti Sharma Routs Pakistan With Career-Best 5/10 To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In Women's T20I

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books with a sensational bowling performance against Pakistan, claiming a career-best 5/10 in a Women's T20 International and becoming the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20I cricket.

The 27-year-old spinner delivered a masterclass with the ball, dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup and playing a pivotal role in India's comprehensive victory. Deepti's remarkable spell not only spun India to win but also helped her surpass the previous record for most wickets in Women's T20Is.

Most wickets in Women's T20I

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) - 166 (145)

Thipatcha Putthawong (THA-W) - 165 (105)

Henriette Ishimwe (RWA-W) - 160 (131)

Megan Schutt (AUS-W) - 152 (125)

Onnicha Kamchomphu (THA-W) - 148 (137)

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