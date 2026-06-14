Record Alert! Deepti Sharma Routs Pakistan With Career-Best 5/10 To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In Women's T20I

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books with a sensational bowling performance against Pakistan, claiming a career-best 5/10 in a Women's T20 International and becoming the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20I cricket.

The 27-year-old spinner delivered a masterclass with the ball, dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup and playing a pivotal role in India's comprehensive victory. Deepti's remarkable spell not only spun India to win but also helped her surpass the previous record for most wickets in Women's T20Is.

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Most wickets in Women's T20I

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) - 166 (145)

Thipatcha Putthawong (THA-W) - 165 (105)

Henriette Ishimwe (RWA-W) - 160 (131)

Megan Schutt (AUS-W) - 152 (125)

Onnicha Kamchomphu (THA-W) - 148 (137)