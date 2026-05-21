VIDEO: CSK Star Dewald Brevis Praises MS Dhoni, Says 'Fans Still Wish To See Him Playing For Chennai Super Kings'

CSK Star Dewald Brevis Praises MS Dhoni | X

Ahmedabad, May 20: Young South African batter and Chennai Super Kings star Dewald Brevis was all praise for CSK legend and senior cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He revealed about the life lessons he learnt from MS Dhoni and the life-changing advice that he received from the former Team Indian and CSK captain.

Speaking to ANI about interactions with MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis said, "We do have conversations. The best advice I got from MS Dhoni was in my first year. He told me you get two sides: you get overconfidence and confidence, and just to earn more on the side of confidence. That's been the one piece of advice that really stuck with me from him."

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He also said, "Whenever I've been in the environment where he is and just seeing how he does his things and the way he lives, the person he is, he's just being himself, and that's really amazing to see. Obviously, how humble he is and the way he carries himself, whenever he's on the field or off the field, I've seen both of that, just to look up to."

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"He's been in so many different situations, he's played so many different knocks and amazing knocks, and yeah, it's just learning from him just by watching sometimes. It's amazing to have him. Like he's been part of us as well when it comes to training and stuff. I wish he could have played, like I think a lot of people wish that," he said.

The South African batsman ended by saying that many fans still wish to see Dhoni playing regularly for Chennai Super Kings.