Heartwarming Scenes! Urvil Patel Refuses To Let MS Dhoni Carry His Chair During CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match | Video

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A heartwarming moment involving Chennai Super Kings youngster Urvil Patel and veteran icon MS Dhoni stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Following the team photo session at Chepauk, Dhoni was seen picking up and carrying the chair he had been sitting on as players began walking away from the setup area. However, young CSK batter Urvil Patel quickly rushed toward the former India captain and insisted on carrying the chair himself, refusing to let Dhoni do the task alone.

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The brief interaction instantly won over fans on social media, with many praising Urvil’s gesture of respect toward the legendary wicketkeeper-batter. Videos of the moment quickly went viral online, with supporters calling it a reflection of Dhoni’s humility and the admiration younger cricketers continue to have for him.

Dhoni, known for his grounded nature despite his iconic status in Indian cricket, appeared to smile during the exchange before eventually allowing Urvil to take over. The touching moment added an emotional layer to an intense evening at Chepauk, where CSK were battling to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive against a strong SRH side.

Fans across social media platforms flooded comment sections with admiration for both players, with many describing the scene as “pure CSK culture.” While the match itself delivered drama and high-intensity cricket, it was this small off-field gesture between Dhoni and Urvil that left a lasting impression on supporters.