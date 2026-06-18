VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By DR Congo Fans With 'SIUU' Celebration Outside Houston Stadium After Portugal Draw | X

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's disappointing start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 continued to dominate headlines after DR Congo fans were seen mocking the Portugal captain outside Houston Stadium following the team's 1-1 draw.

Videos circulating on social media showed excited Congo fans repeatedly performing Ronaldo's iconic "SIUU" celebration in a sarcastic manner with many appearing to poke fun at the veteran forward after his quiet performance in Portugal's opening Group K match.

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The viral celebrations came shortly after Portugal failed to hold on to an early lead against DR Congo. While some fans had earlier chanted Lionel Messi's name inside the stadium after the final whistle, others continued the taunts outside the venue by shouting "SIUU" and mimicking Ronaldo's famous goal celebration as the supporters left the stadium.

Portugal entered the tournament as one of the favourites but were held to a surprising 1-1 draw. Joao Neves gave Roberto Martinez's side the lead before Yoane Wissa equalised before half-time, earning DR Congo a historic point in the country's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Ronaldo, who is making a record sixth FIFA World Cup appearance struggled to make his presence felt against a disciplined DR Congo defence. The 41-year-old managed just 25 touches during the match and failed to register a shot on target, drawing criticism from fans and footballe experts after Portugal's attack failed to find a winning goal.

Ronaldo took to his official social media account after the opening debacle and said, "It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game."

Portugal will now look to bounce back in their remaining Group K fixtures as they continue their bid for FIFA World Cup 2026 glory, knowing that another slip-up could make their path to the knockout stage more difficult.