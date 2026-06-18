'Messi, Messi!': Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked With Lionel Messi Chants After Portugal's Disappointing Draw Against DR Congo At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

433/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the centre of attention for an unexpected reason after Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo. Following Portugal’s disappointing 1-1 draw, a section of DR Congo supporters appeared to mock the Portuguese superstar by chanting Lionel Messi’s name, creating a viral moment online.

Portugal entered the match as one of the favourites in Group K but were unable to secure all three points against a determined DR Congo side. The European giants started strongly, taking the lead through Joao Neves, but Yoane Wissa’s equaliser before half-time helped DR Congo earn a historic point.

Ronaldo, who was making a record sixth World Cup appearance, endured a difficult outing against DR Congo’s defence. The Portugal captain struggled to influence the game, recording 25 touches and failing to register a shot on target as his team’s attack lacked its usual sharpness.

After the final whistle, videos circulating on social media showed DR Congo fans chanting “Messi, Messi” towards Ronaldo as he walked away from the pitch. The 41-year-old forward did not appear to react and continued towards the tunnel, avoiding any response to the taunts.

Despite the criticism and disappointment, Ronaldo remained focused on Portugal’s World Cup campaign. The draw has increased pressure on Roberto Martinez’s side, but the team still has opportunities to recover in the remaining group-stage matches as they chase a deeper tournament run.