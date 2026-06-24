VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Abruptly Cuts Off Reporter, Ignores Lionel Messi Question After Opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Account

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest interaction with the media has reignited his long-running rivalry with Lionel Messi after the Portugal captain abruptly shut down a question about the Argentina star following his opening goal at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 41-year-old opened his account for the tournament with a brace to power his team to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Following Portugal's victory on Tuesday, Ronaldo stopped in the mixed zone to speak with reporters after scoring his first goal of the tournament. However, one journalist attempted to steer the conversation toward his long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Yesterday, Lionel Messi scored two goals..." the reporter began in Spanish.

Before the question could be completed, Ronaldo immediately turned away and cut the exchange short.

"Go ahead," the Portugal captain said, directing his attention to another reporter and refusing to engage with the Messi-related question.

The moment was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, with fans debating Ronaldo's reaction. It added another chapter to the Messi vs Ronaldo saga, which has dominated football headlines for nearly two decades.

Despite being well into father time, Messi and Ronaldo both remain star attractions at the FIFA World Cuo 2026. Messi is the current golden boot leader, having scored all 5 of Argentina's goals in the tournament so far.

Ronaldo did not have the best of starts against DR Congo, but turned up with a brace against Uzbekistan on Tuesday to add a few records to his name.