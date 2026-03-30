VIDEO: Comical Scenes! Fan Drops Ring While Proposing To Girlfriend During MI VS KKR Clash In Wankhede

A Mumbai Indians supporter proposed to his KKR-supporting girlfriend as the two teams faced off in a thrilling clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. In a viral video, the man can be seen going down on one knee in the stands, where he slips and misplaces the ring. Fans in the crowd help him search it and he eventually gets engaged in a heartwarming moment.

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The moment quickly went viral online, showing an MI fan proposing in the stands while his partner, dressed in KKR colours, watched. As he got down on one knee, the ring accidentally slipped and fell, sparking a brief but frantic search.

For a few seconds, all attention shifted as people nearby helped look for it. What was meant to be a perfect proposal turned into a slightly chaotic moment.

Thankfully, the ring was found soon after. Laughter followed, and the proposal continued—now even more memorable than originally planned.

As for the game, it was Mumbai Indians who ended their 14-year wait to win the first match of the season. MI had not started an IPL campaign with a win since 2012, but did so on Sunday with a clinical 6-wicket over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai boys Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur played crucial roles, while opener Ryan Rickelton top scored with 81 to seal the 5-time champions' highest successful chase in IPL history.